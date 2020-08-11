Pakistan face England in second Test on Thursday

LAHORE – The second test match between Pakistan and England will be played at Southampton on Thursday.

England is leading the three match series 1-0.

England scripted a brilliant run chase to secure a 3 wicket win in the first #raisethebat Test inside four days against Pakistan at Old Trafford. After securing a 107-run first innings lead, Pakistan stumbled to 137 for 8 after tea on the third day. It meant England were set 277 to chase, which they did successfully.

England's star all-rounder and Test vice-captain Ben Stokes is heading to New Zealand for personal reasons and would be unavailable for the remaining two matches in this series.