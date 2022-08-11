Zara Noor Abbas shares two cents on recent massive price hike
07:15 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas shares two cents on recent massive price hike
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Pakistanis have been battling hyperinflation relentlessly but all the effortless have proven futile as the alarming increase in commodity prices has been affecting people from all walks of life. 

A Karachi woman expressed concerns regarding the skyrocketing inflation and questioned whether she should end the lives of her children by stopping feeding them.

The aforementioned video shows the woman crying and complaining about the financial problems she was facing after the rise in inflation. Now, Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has also reacted appalled at the consequences of the recent inflation hikes. 

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

