Asim Azhar teams up with an American band for a song
01:32 PM | 11 Dec, 2019
Asim Azhar teams up with an American band for a song
Coke studio sensational singer Asim Azhar will be collaborating with American electronic dance music band , Krewella for a new song. 

Formed in 2007, the band from Northbrook, Illinois consists of sisters Jahan Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf. The 23-year-old Pakistani singer will be producing a song with them titled Paradise.

The band took to social media to share the exciting news of releasing their sophomore album Zero, with their fans.

“We tapped into some deeper emotional & cultural layers & grew closer in the process,” Krewella wrote on Twitter.

The album is scheduled to be out on January 31, featuring a list of 11 songs including the one which is a collaboration between Asim and the Yousaf sisters.

This is one of the first collaborations between a Pakistani artist with an American mainstream act.

