4 patients die as lawyers’ protest intensifies at Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology

LAHORE - At least 4 patients died and more than 22 doctors were injured on Wednesday as protesting lawyers broke into the emergency ward of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore .

Violent lawyers stormed into the PIC following alleged torture on a lawyer by doctors a few days ago.

According to media reports, the enraged lawyers broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby the hospital.

People at the hospital have been forced out into the lawns and patients have been left unattended. Doctors, paramedic staff and nurses either escaped or have been locked inside rooms.

The dispute between lawyers and doctors escalated after a video of alleged torture on a lawyer by doctors went viral sparked dispute after which lawyers went out of control.

There were reports that policemen have exchanged harsh words with the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident, sought an initial report.

Patients and families suffered as lawyers broke into the ICU wards of the hospital. “As soon as the protest started, doctors and paramedic staff escaped, leaving the patients unattended,” a patient said.

Following the attack, the Young Consultants Association and the Young Doctors Association announced strikes at all outdoor and indoor emergencies. The doctors claimed that they will continue the strike if the government does not take action against the attack.

Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has taken notice of the incident. “The chief minister has ordered a committee to be formed to take action against these lawyers,” he said. Chohan was injured during the protest as well.