12:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Police rescue Chinese national roaming in ‘most dangerous neighborhood’ in Karachi
KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest metropolis rescued a Chinese national who landed at Karachi’s Kati Pahari mistaking the dangerous locality as a tourist spot.

Reports in local media Mao Fankin, who arrived in the metropolis on a business visa, was spotted roaming in the locality infamous for violence and drug trafficking.

Some reports also suggest that a Chinese businessman was found roaming in the Kati Pahari area after a cabbie dropped him there, possibly due to some misunderstanding.

The rescued man was then bundled into a patrolling vehicle and was landed in the police station.

The man presented the hotel booking receipt to the cops and was escorted to the hotel's location.

In one of the viral clips, the Chinese man can be seen smiling with cops after being rescued while he also chanted Sindh police Zindabad

Kati Pahari area is a home of many ethnic groups and is a notorious location in a seaside metropolis for being a den of drug traffickers and criminals. SSP Central told the media that the foreigner possibly mistook the area for some tourist spot.

