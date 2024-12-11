Pm Shehbaz Likely To Expand Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to add 10 more members to the federal cabinet.

According to reports, Sardar Yousaf, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Barrister Aqeel Malik may be included in the federal cabinet.

Hanif Abbasi, Saad Waseem, and Sheikh Aftab are also likely to be included in the cabinet.

Additionally, consultations are ongoing regarding the inclusion of two women leaders from the PML-N in the federal cabinet.

In May this year, PM Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The prime minister approved the appointment of Ali Pervaiz Malik as state minister.

Following PM’s approval, PML-N MNA Ali Pervaiz took the oath of the office of Minister of State here on Friday.