UN Secretary-General to visit Pakistan from Sunday

ISLAMABAD - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay a four-day visit to Pakistan from Sunday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, during the visit, the UN Secretary General will hold talks with Pakistani leadership and he will also address an International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.

The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is being organized in Islamabad by Pakistan and UN Refugee Agency.

The Secretary-General will also call on the President and the Prime Minister, and hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Secretary-General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

He will also travel to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb. The Secretary-General will also pay a visit to Lahore.