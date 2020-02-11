UN Secretary-General to visit Pakistan from Sunday
Web Desk
08:34 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary-General to visit Pakistan from Sunday
Share

ISLAMABAD - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay a four-day visit to Pakistan from Sunday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, during the visit, the UN Secretary General will hold talks with Pakistani leadership and he will also address an International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.

The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is being organized in Islamabad by Pakistan and UN Refugee Agency.

The Secretary-General will also call on the President and the Prime Minister, and hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Secretary-General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

He will also travel to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb. The Secretary-General will also pay a visit to Lahore.

More From This Category
FBR Chairman says he has not resigned yet
12:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
12:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
UAE forms policy to free Pakistani prisoners
10:40 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Public may get big relief as PM chairs key ...
10:24 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Complete shutdown in IoK on Maqbool Butt’s ...
09:46 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Boiler explosion kills at least three labourers ...
09:19 AM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza sheds 26 kilos in four months
12:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr