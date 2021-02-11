Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding anniversary
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.

Younis's wife Faryal, an Emergency Physician by profession, penned a sweet message for her husband on her Twitter handle, and posted cute portraits of the two.

"Happy 21st anniversary. We spend so much time apart as we always seem 2 come 2nd 2 ur passion 4 work,I’m still hanging around bc u make me proud of what u do & who u r. I wouldn’t have it any other way. So 4 all the sacrifices, good & bad times,4 all the times to come."

She candidly spoke about the couple spending time apart, and being a second priority to Waqar's passion to work. 

The 49-year-old former cricketer retweeted his wife's post along with an adorable thank you message:

"“Bus Kar Paglii Abb Rulaa Ge Kya” LOVE  you always. Thank you for all the sacrifices. Happy 21st Wedding anniversary. #MissigYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary"

"https://twitter.com/waqyounis99/status/1359389213658140674"

The couple married in year 2000, and have a son Azaan Waqar and daughters Mariam and Maira Waqar. They now live in Kellyville in Australia.

Waqar Younis' father dies in Lahore 06:59 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

LAHORE – Father of Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis died in Lahore on Saturday. He was admitted to a private ...

