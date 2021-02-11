Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding anniversary
Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.
Younis's wife Faryal, an Emergency Physician by profession, penned a sweet message for her husband on her Twitter handle, and posted cute portraits of the two.
"Happy 21st anniversary. We spend so much time apart as we always seem 2 come 2nd 2 ur passion 4 work,I’m still hanging around bc u make me proud of what u do & who u r. I wouldn’t have it any other way. So 4 all the sacrifices, good & bad times,4 all the times to come."
She candidly spoke about the couple spending time apart, and being a second priority to Waqar's passion to work.
Happy 21st anniversary.We spend so much time apart as we always seem 2 come 2nd 2 ur passion 4 work,I’m still hanging around bc u make me proud of what u do & who u r.I wouldn’t have it any other way. So 4 all the sacrifices, good & bad times,4 all the times to come❤️@waqyounis99 pic.twitter.com/n6pgsoV6GZ— Faryal Waqar (@DrFaryalWaqar) February 10, 2021
The 49-year-old former cricketer retweeted his wife's post along with an adorable thank you message:
"“Bus Kar Paglii Abb Rulaa Ge Kya” LOVE you always. Thank you for all the sacrifices. Happy 21st Wedding anniversary. #MissigYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary"
"https://twitter.com/waqyounis99/status/1359389213658140674"
The couple married in year 2000, and have a son Azaan Waqar and daughters Mariam and Maira Waqar. They now live in Kellyville in Australia.
