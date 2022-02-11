Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 February 2022
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,806 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.116,416.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Karachi PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Islamabad PKR 127,050 PKR 1,525
Peshawar PKR 127,100 PKR 1,525
Quetta PKR 127,150 PKR 1,525
Sialkot PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Attock PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Gujranwala PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Jehlum PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Multan PKR 127,140 PKR 1,525
Bahawalpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Gujrat PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Nawabshah PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Chakwal PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Hyderabad PKR 127,150 PKR 1,525
Nowshehra PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Sargodha PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525
Faisalabad PKR 127,100 PKR 1,525
Mirpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,525

