Vivo S1 Pro is now available for sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has finally made the much-awaited S1 Pro available for sale in Pakistan. The pre-orders for S1 Pro started earlier this month and has been warmly accepted by the users.

The unique features of Vivo S1 Pro include a massive 8GB RAM, Diamond-shaped 48MP Quad Camera, Super AMOLED Display, 32MP Front Camera, 4500mAh Battery with Vivo’s dual-engine Fast Charging and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.

It merits mentioning here that Vivo introduced the S-series in Pakistan last year with Vivo S1 being the hot-selling smartphone in the market. Now S1 Pro upgrades it with a refreshing new design and spectacular set of specifications.

Being a leader in innovation, Vivo’s latest offering also includes some unique features. The Diamond-shaped camera is one of the first implementation of this style on any smartphone. Furthermore, the new Super AMOLED Display brings a cinematic experience along with an improved In-Display Fingerprint Scanning sensor, embedded under the screen.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage coupled with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset ensures that the gaming generation doesn’t feel unpowered. Users can multi-task or play resource-hungry games like PUBG Mobile on this device without any hassle.

In terms of camera performance, Vivo S1 Pro provides a major upgrade over its predecessor with four cameras on the back, giving perfect quality in every shot. Upgraded features in Funtouch OS including Pose Master and AI Face Beauty ensures that all your selfies also look vivid, natural and full of life.

Vivo S1 Pro at a Glance:

- 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Display FHD+ Resolution

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC 2.0GHz octa-core

- 8GB RAM & 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage 256GB microSD card

- 32MP AI Selfie Front Camera, Super Night Mode

- 48MP Quad Rear Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle, 2MP Macro, 2MP Bokeh Camera

- Ultra Stable Video, Slo-Mo Video, Live Photo

- New In-Display Fingerprint Scanning & Face Access Unlocking

- 4500mAh Battery, Super 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging on Type-C

- Dual SIM 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5.0

- Multi-Turbo Acceleration and Game Mode 7.0

- Funtouch OS 9.2 (Based on Android 9)

- Trendsetting Diamond Quad Camera, Dreamy White & Mystic Black Colors



Pricing & Availability:

S1 Pro is now available for the recommended retail price of Rs43,999 across Pakistan through Vivo's offline & online distribution channels with one-year official warranty.

This new phone is duly approved by PTA to work on all mobile networks in Pakistan. Customers using Zong's mobile network can also get free 4G mobile internet for 6 months.