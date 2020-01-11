US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops
01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
Share
WASHINGTON - The United States (US) has rejected a request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops.
The State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the US is ready for "a conversation" but not about removing troops.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters the US mission in Iraq is "very clear" training local forces and fighting Islamic State militants, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Iraq's caretaker prime minister had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation to begin withdrawal arrangements.
- US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 ...01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta terrorist attack11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin ...10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and unintentionally' ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019