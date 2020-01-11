US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops
US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops
WASHINGTON - The United States (US) has rejected a request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 troops.

The State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the US is ready for "a conversation" but not about removing troops.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters the US mission in Iraq is "very clear" training local forces and fighting Islamic State militants, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Iraq's caretaker prime minister had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation to begin withdrawal arrangements.

