Search

Pakistan

Terrorists could enter Islamabad in guise of beggars, PAC chairman tells police chief

Web Desk 08:33 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Terrorists could enter Islamabad in guise of beggars, PAC chairman tells police chief
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly has directed the police in the federal capital to launch a crackdown on beggars, fearing that terrorists could enter the Red Zone in the guise of beggars.

The committee expressed this concern at a meeting presided over by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan.

The PAC has directed the Islamabad Police chief to compile data of unauthorised personnel entering sensitive areas in the capital city.

On this occasion, Noor Alam Khan directed the police chief to review the security arrangements for MNAs Hostel and Parliament Lodges and ordered removal of a parking lot outiside a five-star hotel in Islamabad because it posed a security threat.

The PAC also issued directions to the police not to stop traffic for VVIP movement.

The committee reviewed the audit report of the Pakistan Railways for the year 2019-20. It recommended that land given to AKD Securities on lease should be reclaimed by terminating the agreement because the company had not paid the dues for 18 years.

Interior Minister claims arresting suspects involved in Islamabad suicide bombing

Pakistan

‘Property of citizens’ – Pakistan finance chief denies reports of confiscating commercial banks’ dollars

05:23 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Sindh police gets permission to arrest Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza in wedding dance fraud case

02:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Islamabad announces new school timings for winter

10:41 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief meets UAE premier to strengthen bilateral ties

07:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s Army Chief meets UAE President during maiden official visit

09:07 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Probe underway as package containing uranium from ‘Pakistan’ ...

09:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: