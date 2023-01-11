Terrorists could enter Islamabad in guise of beggars, PAC chairman tells police chief

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly has directed the police in the federal capital to launch a crackdown on beggars, fearing that terrorists could enter the Red Zone in the guise of beggars.

The committee expressed this concern at a meeting presided over by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan.

The PAC has directed the Islamabad Police chief to compile data of unauthorised personnel entering sensitive areas in the capital city.

On this occasion, Noor Alam Khan directed the police chief to review the security arrangements for MNAs Hostel and Parliament Lodges and ordered removal of a parking lot outiside a five-star hotel in Islamabad because it posed a security threat.

The PAC also issued directions to the police not to stop traffic for VVIP movement.

The committee reviewed the audit report of the Pakistan Railways for the year 2019-20. It recommended that land given to AKD Securities on lease should be reclaimed by terminating the agreement because the company had not paid the dues for 18 years.