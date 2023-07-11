Meta apps including newly launched ‘Threads’ restored after brief outage

LONDON – Several social media apps of Meta including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Threads were restored after brief outage, as thousands of social media users failed to log in.

A huge number of users took to Downdetector and other platforms including Twitter, as people faced issues. Interestingly, Threads, which was touted as ‘Twitter Killer’ faced outage.

The online platform that tracks outages by said outage could affect a larger number of social media users. Meanwhile, Meta has not shared any statement about the recent outage.

This is for the second time in less than a month that Meta Platforms were down as outages hit the parts of the world.