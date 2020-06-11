Tricks to capture great photos with new Spark 5 Pro, A multi-camera device

Before the days of the smartphone, taking great photos was a strenuous task. To produce a good picture, one needed a fancy camera, editing software, and skills to use it. But thanks to our smartphone that now we can capture a desires picture without compromising the quality.

Recently TECNO, a premium smartphone brand has come up with two new versions from its most celebrated Spark 5 series. Both the simultaneously launched phones are equipped with 5 camera lenses that allow its user to capture the best quality picture in a wide range of environments and conditions.

Now one can maximize his photography skills, as Spark 5 Pro possesses a high-resolution camera of 16MP AI Quad rear Camera+4 flash, aligned with 8MP Selfie camera. While Spark 5 integrates a quad rear camera of 13MP+2MP (macro) +2MP (depth) and a Front punch hole camera of 8MP coupled with 6 LED Flashes.

To get the ultimate photography experience with TECNO Spark 5 series, here are some of the tips for the users.

l Use natural light where possible

Light is important in photography. So if you are indoor, try to set up your shot so there’s light falling on your subject. It’s always a better option to use natural light, as the camera lens fully captures the details. Using artificial light can work too, though you need to take more care. Spark 5 Pro equipped with four rear flashes and F/1.8 big aperture has now made night photography a reality.

l Set your camera focus

To ensure your subject is always in sharp focus, sometime you 'll need to focus point manually. Simply tap the screen where you want to set the focus. The area that you set focus will appear crystal clear. Spark 5 pro is integrated with 16 MP main and also there is 1x and 8x options that let you zoom pictures that enables highly clear and more natural photos.

l Learn your camera features

To enhance the imaging capabilities it is a good idea to know well about your camera features. Modern phones have several inbuilt features, about which a layman is usually ignorant. Spark 5 Pro comes with installed, Al Beauty, Portrait Bokeh effect, AI-based body shaping feature, and AI scene detection which produce a more colourful and vivid picture and release its user from the need of installing any third-party camera app.

l Macro photography mode

To reveal the beauty of smaller things around you, it is always recommended to use the Macro photography mode. It’s a great delight that Spark 5 has an inbuilt macro-photography mode which allows a user to capture a virtuous and wide-angle shot without compromising colour and detailing.

l Set your resolution high

HDR (High dynamic range) is common in many smartphones. It adds details to your photo from different intensities light to provide better-balanced exposure. It's a good option to use the phone's HDR function TECNO Spark 5 AI-powered camera with 3.0 algorithm intelligently controls the light part from getting overexposed and improves overall picture effect.