Three soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Miranshah

Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan, said ISPR.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the security forces engaged in a gunfight with individuals opposing the state in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan. In this confrontation, three terrorists were killed, while three soldiers, namely Subaidar Asghar Ali, soldier Naseem Khan, and Muhammad Zaman, tragically lost their lives. Additionally, four terrorists sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The military's media affairs wing reported that weapons and ammunition were seized from the extremists. The ISPR mentioned that a search operation is currently underway to apprehend the remaining terrorists.

The Pakistan Army remains resolute in its mission to eliminate terrorism from the nation's soil, and the courageous sacrifices of these soldiers serve to strengthen their resolve and determination, it added.