CM Gandapur rejects federal budget 2025–26: “Out of touch with reality”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has categorically rejected the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, terming it “illogical, disconnected, and a reflection of despair prevailing across the country.”

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader launched a scathing critique of the budget presented by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Gandapur asserted that the budget fails to address the real needs of the people and reflects a lack of understanding of the country’s socio-economic crisis.

“This is a bizarre budget — it has neither head nor tail,” Gandapur said. “The situation across the country is one of despair. In such circumstances, taking to the streets and launching a movement is not just an option — it’s a necessity.”

He accused the federal government of perpetuating oppression and ignoring the challenges faced by provinces, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where inflation, resource shortages, and instability have worsened.

Reaffirming loyalty to PTI’s founding leadership, Gandapur declared unwavering support for Imran Khan, currently imprisoned and politically sidelined.

“It is unacceptable for us to be continuously oppressed. We stand with anyone who raises their voice in support of PTI’s founding leadership,” he said.

The chief minister also indicated that the KP government would support protest movements across the country in response to the federal budget, implying an escalation in political tensions between the Centre and the PTI-led provincial government.

“Imran Khan is standing firm — he is fighting for the people of this nation. We will not remain silent,” Gandapur added.

The Rs17,573 billion federal budget, unveiled on June 10, has already drawn criticism from opposition parties for its proposed taxes, fuel levies, and spending priorities. CM Gandapur’s rejection adds to the growing dissent, particularly from provinces governed by PTI.

With protests looming and opposition gathering momentum, the coming weeks may witness increased political instability, further complicating the federal government’s efforts to steer the country through economic recovery.