Coronavirus cases rise to 20 in Pakistan after teen tested positive in GB

Coronavirus_Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 20 on Wednesday after a boy was tested positive for COVID-19 in Gilgit Baltistan, said a spokesperson for the GB government.

The 14-year-old, who hails from Skardu, is under treatment at City Hospital, Faizullah Firaq told the media.

The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed. She was being treated at a hospital and her family members were also tested for the virus.

The GB government has established 130 isolation wards in the territory while seven rooms have also been reserved to treat coronavirus patients at the Skardu Hospital.

Pakistani man dies of coronavirus in Italy 08:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2020 ISLAMABAD – A 61-year-old man from Pakistan has died of novel coronavirus in Italy, the country's Foreign Office ...

Most number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Pakistan have been reported in Sindh, with Karachi the worst affected city so far with 15 of the total confirmed cases.

Schools are closed and public gatherings are being avoided in the wake of sudden increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, also confirmed its first case of COVID-19 infection – a 12-year-old boy who had travelled to Taftan with his parents. His parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus.