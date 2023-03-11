Saudi Arabia marks first ever Flag Day

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia on Saturday marked Flag Day for the first time in its history with zeal.
The national flag of the kingdom has been hoisted at all public buildings, while roads and parks were also decorated with it to celebrate the day.
On March 1, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree designating March 11 every year as a special day to celebrate as the Flag Day. The national flag, which is considered as a symbol of strength, sovereignty, and national unity since the foundation of the Saudi state in 1727, underwent several changes before a final design was approved on March 11, 1937.
The flag is green in color with the Arabic inscription that translates as "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah" and a drawn sword at the lowest part of the banner.
However, Abdullah Otaibi, the calligrapher who wrote the two testimonies on the flag, passed away at the age of 85. He was a renowned calligrapher who contributed significantly to the development of the art in Saudi Arabia.
He wrote the testimonies with a special type of calligraphy known as Diwani, a style known for its beauty and complexity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.