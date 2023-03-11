Saudi Arabia marks first ever Flag Day

Search

05:39 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia on Saturday marked Flag Day for the first time in its history with zeal.

The national flag of the kingdom has been hoisted at all public buildings, while roads and parks were also decorated with it to celebrate the day.

On March 1, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree designating March 11 every year as a special day to celebrate as the Flag Day. The national flag, which is considered as a symbol of strength, sovereignty, and national unity since the foundation of the Saudi state in 1727, underwent several changes before a final design was approved on March 11, 1937.

The flag is green in color with the Arabic inscription that translates as "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah" and a drawn sword at the lowest part of the banner.

However, Abdullah Otaibi, the calligrapher who wrote the two testimonies on the flag, passed away at the age of 85. He was a renowned calligrapher who contributed significantly to the development of the art in Saudi Arabia.

He wrote the testimonies with a special type of calligraphy known as Diwani, a style known for its beauty and complexity.

