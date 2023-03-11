Search

Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q

06:10 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q
LAHORE – Former Punjab governor and PTI leader Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Chaudhry Sarwar met former Prime Minister and President of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence and joined the party. He would announce the future plan tomorrow.

The development comes weeks after Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his supporters parted ways with the PML-Q and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mr Elahi has been appointed as president of the Imran Khan-led party.

Back in January, Chaudhry Sarwar had rubbished the claims of forming a new political party to counter PTI in Punjab.

Sarwar is a former member of the British parliament and had abandoned his political career in Glasgow to serve in Pakistan in 2013. He had joined the PML-N and was made the Punjab governor after the party won the 2013 general elections in the centre as well as in Punjab.

However, he resigned from Punjab governor office in January 2015 and joined the PTI. In September 2018, he took oath as governor for a second term. In April 2022, he was sacked by the then PTI government over some differences.

