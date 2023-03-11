Search

PM Shehbaz felicitates new Chinese premier, hopes for new era of Pak-China cooperation

06:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
PM Shehbaz felicitates new Chinese premier, hopes for new era of Pak-China cooperation
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated Li Qiang on his election as new premier of China, saying bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries would enter a new era of cooperation under the new leadership.

Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, on Saturday assumed charge new premier. He is considered as one of the close allies of President Xi Jinping, who has also secured record third term this week. He played key role in reviving of the country’s economy battered by three years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: “I extend my warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China”.

“Look forward to working closely with him to further advancing Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership. I am confident our bilateral relations will enter a new era of cooperation,” he added.

Pakistan and China enjoy strong relations with both sides engaged in various agreements with one of the major is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

