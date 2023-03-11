PM Shehbaz felicitates new Chinese premier, hopes for new era of Pak-China cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated Li Qiang on his election as new premier of China, saying bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries would enter a new era of cooperation under the new leadership.
Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, on Saturday assumed charge new premier. He is considered as one of the close allies of President Xi Jinping, who has also secured record third term this week. He played key role in reviving of the country’s economy battered by three years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: “I extend my warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China”.
“Look forward to working closely with him to further advancing Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership. I am confident our bilateral relations will enter a new era of cooperation,” he added.
Pakistan and China enjoy strong relations with both sides engaged in various agreements with one of the major is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
