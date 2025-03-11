Inquiry finds nurses guilty in injection reaction deaths at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – An inquiry committee has held nurses responsible for patients’ deaths due to injection reaction at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

According to the spokesperson, the inquiry committee found three nurses guilty, leading to an investigation under the PEEDA Act. The nurses have been issued show-cause notices for negligence in preparing the injection.

It is noteworthy that on March 9, 16 patients experienced reactions after receiving injections at Mayo Hospital, resulting in the death of two patients.

Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique stated that the injection was in powder form, and a mistake occurred while preparing the solution. He assured strict action against the nurses following the report’s findings.