Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

NADRA latest fee in case of lost ID card – March 2025

Pakistan Blocks Over 71000 Cnics In Five Years

ISLAMABAD – The National Identity Card (NIC) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to citizens of Pakistan after complete verification.

The ID card is a secure and technologically advanced identification document issued to Pakistani citizens. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the ID ensures authenticity and validity. Each card features a unique 13-digit identification number, recognized nationwide.

The NIC is a mandatory requirement for obtaining essential documents and services, including driving license, national tax number (NTN), bank accounts, passport, cellular connections

Every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to apply for an NIC. It is mandatory for Pakistanis to obtain their ID timely in order avail the various essential services. Furthermore, security officials can also demand it for verification anytime.

If you have lost your ID card, you will need to submit an application with NADRA. However, the applicant will not be required to bring any documents to get the duplicate identity card.

The ID card will be issued with existing data. Only date of issuance and expiry will be changed on it, as per the official website.

Duplicate ID Card Fee March 2025

In case of lost, the applicants will be issued Smart NIC with normal fee stand at Rs750 while the urgent fee will be Rs1,500.

NADRA also offers executive service for issuance of ID cards with fee standing at Rs2,500.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search