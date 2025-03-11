NADRA latest fee in case of lost ID card – March 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Identity Card (NIC) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to citizens of Pakistan after complete verification.

The ID card is a secure and technologically advanced identification document issued to Pakistani citizens. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the ID ensures authenticity and validity. Each card features a unique 13-digit identification number, recognized nationwide.

The NIC is a mandatory requirement for obtaining essential documents and services, including driving license, national tax number (NTN), bank accounts, passport, cellular connections

Every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to apply for an NIC. It is mandatory for Pakistanis to obtain their ID timely in order avail the various essential services. Furthermore, security officials can also demand it for verification anytime.

If you have lost your ID card, you will need to submit an application with NADRA. However, the applicant will not be required to bring any documents to get the duplicate identity card.

The ID card will be issued with existing data. Only date of issuance and expiry will be changed on it, as per the official website.

Duplicate ID Card Fee March 2025

In case of lost, the applicants will be issued Smart NIC with normal fee stand at Rs750 while the urgent fee will be Rs1,500.

NADRA also offers executive service for issuance of ID cards with fee standing at Rs2,500.