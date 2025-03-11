Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025 merit lists update

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 under which 110,000 Core i7 13th Gen laptops will be distributed among students of public universities and colleges across the province on merit.

The provincial government has unveiled an online portal for students to get registered and apply for the free laptop if the meet the criteria.

Click here to check if you are eligible to apply for the CM Laptop Scheme 2025.

Students, who hold the domicile of any city of Punjab, can apply for the scheme through the online portal easily.

Click here to apply for the Laptop Scheme 

So far, 187,135 registrations have been made for the scheme while out of them 55,820 have applied for the laptop scheme. The deadline to apply for the laptop scheme is March 16.

As the deadline approaches, talks have started about the schedule of the merit lists as students anxiously waiting to get their laptop from CM Maryma Nawaz-led government.

It is noted that laptops will be awarded based on merit, considering the number of laptops available for distribution. Selection will be competitive, as per the official website.

Merit List for Laptop Scheme 2025 Update

The merit List will be displayed on the official website. Students can also log into their individual accounts to check their application status and Merit List inclusion.

However, the government has not shared any date for released the merit lists. Stay tuned with Daily Pakistan to get updates on merit list.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

