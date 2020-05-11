Affan Waheed talks about his divorce, depression- VIDEO

KARACHI - Pakistani handsome hunk Affan Waheed happens to be one of those actors who have built a name for themselves slowly and gradually. As successful and brilliant he is as an actor, seems like, Affan didn’t get so lucky when it comes to romance or relationships. Affan Waheed tied the knot back in 2016 but the actor parted ways with his wife after a year or so of being together.

In 2017 Affan had announced he had split from his wife and he was now single. Affan had made the announcement on his social media post after his engagement picture with Iqra Aziz, from the sets of their drama, went viral.

In a recent interview, Affan Waheed opened up about his divorce stating that he had only talked about it once before after the divorce happened. “It's not about who is right, you or you’re a partner. Sometimes both partners are right but they’re not just compatible with each other and its best to part ways. My case was the same and we mutually decided to move on,” said Affan.

Affan then added that it was a big decision and even though it went smoothly, it had its repercussions. “I had depression because of that and a few other things bringing me down. But I went through it and I will call myself a self-taught survivor of pain,” stated Affan.

On the work front, Affan can be currently seen on national television "ARY Digital's drama serial Ghalati opposite Hira Mani. Affan and Hira’s pairing has been appreciated a lot ever since the duo appeared together in Do Bol.

