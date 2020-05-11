Pakistan's National Assembly meets on coronavirus today
11:26 AM | 11 May, 2020
Pakistan's National Assembly meets on coronavirus today
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly session begins in Islamabad today at 3 pm to discuss and debate upon the current situation in the country. 

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned the session of National Assembly.

The Senate will meet on Tuesday.

The national tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 30,941 on Monday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 667, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 8,238 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 245, while Punjab and Sindh follow with 197 and 189 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 26 deaths; Islamabad, 6; and Gilgit Baltistan, 4.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18.

Globally there are now at least 4.18 million cases of coronavirus with more than 283,000 deaths.

