Safeguarding minorities’ rights, top priority of government: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said inter-faith harmony and ensuring the rights of minorities were among the top priorities of the government.

In a meeting with newly appointed Chairman National Commission for Minorities Chela Ram Kewlani here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the world today was acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the rights of minorities.

On the other hand, he said India had heightened its oppression against minorities, particularly Muslims, who faced continuous religious persecution.

The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the appointment of Chela Ram Kewlani, belonging to the Hindu community from Sindh, would promote the spirit of inter-faith harmony in the country.