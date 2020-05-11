Safeguarding minorities’ rights, top priority of government: Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said inter-faith harmony and ensuring the rights of minorities were among the top priorities of the government.
In a meeting with newly appointed Chairman National Commission for Minorities Chela Ram Kewlani here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the world today was acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the rights of minorities.
On the other hand, he said India had heightened its oppression against minorities, particularly Muslims, who faced continuous religious persecution.
The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the appointment of Chela Ram Kewlani, belonging to the Hindu community from Sindh, would promote the spirit of inter-faith harmony in the country.
- Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss latest countrywide COVID-19 ...09:56 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution of cash assistance ...09:44 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Pakistan decides to start construction activities08:59 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 706 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 32,08108:28 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Be age-friendly during COVID -19 pandemic11:43 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for track 'Stuck With U'05:50 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Adnan Malik pens heartwarming note on Mother’s Day to honour late ...04:56 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Bila Ashraf, Asad Siddiqui are obsessed with Dirilis:Ertugrul as much ...04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020