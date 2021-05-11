Sheheryar Munawar faces severe criticism over dressing at a game show
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 11 May, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar faces severe criticism over dressing at a game show
Share

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has slowly yet surely carved a niche in the industry with his looks and impeccable acting chops.

After being away from the screen, the 32-year-old heartthrob returned with a bang with Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love and drama Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Recently, Munawar was spotted in the “Jeeto Pakistan League” where he sported a casual look in a grey kurta and white flared pants. Needless to say, his fashion sense did not sit well with the public as they shared their two cents.

Sheheryar, who has previously been highly applauded for his dressing sense, was this time bashed by the audience after his pictures from the set of game show went viral on the web.

Some netizens wondered whether he had run out of clothes in his wardrobe and hurriedly wore his sister’s trousers and dad’s kurta. One user even went to the extent of suspecting the actor of wearing Maya Ali’s clothes.

On the work front, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Humaima Malik will appear in Sakina Samo’s movie. Actress and director Sakina Samo disclosed the news via an Instagram post in March 2021.

