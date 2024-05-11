Search

Fashion turns surreal in the hands of young designers at SCRF 2024

Youngsters get an opportunity to create their dress cards, inspired by the surrealist style, at the 15th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

03:47 PM | 11 May, 2024
Fashion turns surreal in the hands of young designers at SCRF 2024

SHARJAH - If the many three-dimensional dress designs generated on paper by a batch of young girls at the Surreal Dress Card workshop are any indication, the 15th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), taking place in Expo Centre Sharjah, has achieved its purpose of igniting children’s creativity and imagination.

The imaginative art workshop conducted by fashion consultant Azza Souebni is ideal for young lovers of fashion who wish to explore the spirit of surrealist arts and express their creativity through unique and whimsical designs.

To create their own dress cards, inspired by surrealist style, the girls were given a print of a human form; printed and coloured cupcake liners; flowers, hearts, and other shapes in foam, cloth, and glittery plastic; pencils; scissors; and glue. The liners were folded or spread out to resemble a skirt or a dress, while the flowers and stars were glued to them to make them appealing. 

A little coloured foam gave the human form of footwear or a hat. Some drew eyes, mouths and hair to make the character more feminine or drew flowers on the top the model wore. In the end, each child came up with distinct and attractive creations.

SCRF 2024, which will conclude on May 12, has the theme “Once Upon a Hero.” The action-packed festival for young readers, artists, and creatives, as well as their families, showcases millions of books, including the latest releases in children’s and Young Adult (YA) literature from across the globe.

