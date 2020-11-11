'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears passes away at 82

Ken Spears, co-creator of everyone's childhood favourite series “Scooby-Doo”, died Friday. The 82-year-old television writer passed away because of Lewy body dementia.

Featuring an animation of Scooby and his gang, the official Sooby Doo Instagram account paid tribute to Spears.

"Thank you, Ken Spears, for co-creating a classic animated series that continues to impact generations," read the caption.

Spears created the cartoon characters with his creative partner late Joe Ruby. Ruby passed away three months ago on August 26.

The creative duo has created several animated shows together, including 'Superman' and 'Alvin and the Chipmunks'.

