Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s biggest online 11.11 sale  
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
 LAHORE - vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has collaborated with Daraz for its biggest annual 11.11 Sale, offering amazing deals on the official vivo Flagship Store.  

vivo’s aim is to provide innovative products that satisfy the youth’s changing trends and needs. vivo is continuously striving to create surprises for its customers with innovative and stylish products. These products are known for stylish design and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology that meets the changing trends. 

 Chance to Win Free vivo Smartphones: vivo presents its customers a chance to win Free Smartphones, through the 1 Rupee Game during 11.11 Sales by entering into a lucky draw contest.

 Amazing Deals in Daraz 11.11 Sale: Being a customer-oriented brand, vivo is offering some amazing deals in Daraz 11.11 Sale to make the customers’ experience better than ever. These deals will be available from 11th November till 17th November, exclusively on Daraz.

  • On every purchase of vivo’s premium flagship product V20, vivo offers Ear Buds, worth PKR 3000, for free.
  • vivo offers a high-quality Bluetooth Speaker, worth PKR 2500, on every purchase of vivo V20 SE.
  •  A 10,000mAh Power Bank, worth PKR 2000, will be given on every purchase of vivo Y51.
  • On each purchase of vivo Y20, the customer will get High-Quality Wireless Headphones worth PKR 1000, during Daraz 11.11.

 Customers can also enjoy the facility of quick shipping right at their doorsteps with secured payment methods as well as return facilities. So don’t wait up! visit vivo's Flagship Store www.daraz.pk/shop/vivo to get these amazing deals right now. 

