Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh win hearts with latest video

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh have been roped in for ARY's upcoming project Teray Bina Main Nahi and the duo seems to be having a gala time.

This time around, the Wafa Na Ashna actor and the Meri Behan Meri Dewrani stars hilariously ranted about Pakistan playing the T20 World Cup final against England, now that India has been knocked out of World Cup.

Needless to say, the conflicted yet hyped-up energy that Sonya and Shahzad are exhibiting will be echoed by many till Sunday aka final match.

Pakistan are set to take on England in the final match on November 13 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

The Men in Green suffered early blows in the tournament by losing against India and Zimbabwe, but they got back in the world cup making their way to the final.