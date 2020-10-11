Sindh beat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
RAWALPINDI – Sindh beat Central Punjab by three wickets in National T-20 Cricket Cup at Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Batting first, Central Punjab scored 170 runs for the loss of six wickets in allotted twenty overs.
Sindh achieved the target in 19.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets.
In the first match on Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batting first scored 154 runs in stipulated twenty overs.
Balochistan achieved the target in 16.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.
Meanwhile, two matches will be played today (Sunday).
In the first match, Northern team will take on Southern Punjab at 1500 hours while the second match will be played between Balochistan and Sindh at 1930 hours.
