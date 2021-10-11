All educational institutions resume 'normal' classes across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – All private and public educational institutions have resumed classes with 100 per cent attendance in accordance with new directives issued by National Command and Operations Centre.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training issued a notification which stated that the decisions to this effect had been taken in the meeting at NCOC meeting.

All educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) shall continue with 100 per cent attendance with effect from October 11, 2021, till further orders and with conditions, the notification reads.

The compliance of COVID-related SoPs including wearing of masks, hand washing, temperature checking, and others should be observed without any compromise while heads of Institutions are responsible to submit certificates regarding 100 percent vaccination of all teaching, non-teaching staff and all students.

As per the new directives, all institutions should operate according to already notified regular timings (Mon-Fri) while every Saturday should be observed as vaccination day. Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination is also mandatory for all students of 12 years and above, to protect against the deadly virus.

Pfizer vaccine is being administered for the students aged between 12-18 through Mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) and all COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Meanwhile, there should be no change of date for the inoculation of students. 31st October 2021 was the last date for the first dose and full vaccination should be done by 30th November 2021.

Earlier, 50 percent of students were allowed to attend classes on a given day while no student attended school for two consecutive days.