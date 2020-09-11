Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday
Celebrities are always under limelight, and its difficult, rather impossible for them to conceal details about their everyday lives, despite their dedicated efforts.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has made a shocking revelation that he consumes cow urine regularly for ayurvedic reasons, reported Hindustan Times.
The actor recently went live with his co-star Huma Qureshi and spilled the beans about his experience about going on a jungle adventure with famous British adventurer and host Bear Grylls.
When Akshay was asked to share how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay replied, "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."
He also admitted that teaming up with Grylls for his show was a "highlight for him".
Akshay and the ace adventurer went on a wild escapade to explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to film an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The particular episode will be airing on Discovery+ on September 11.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
