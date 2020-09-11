Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus
From extensive shutdowns to wearing face masks, Coronavirus has spread like wildfire worldwide.
With several vaccine trials still in progress, the situation seems distressing but the best you can do is to ensue minimal contact with the outside world.
The pandemic has affected each and every one us in 2020— including some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood.
The following list features celebs who have recently contracted the respiratory illness, with varying symptoms:
David and Victoria Beckham
Robert Pattinson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Antonio Banderas
Amitabh Bachchan and family
Neymar
