Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus

05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
From extensive shutdowns to wearing face masks, Coronavirus has spread like wildfire worldwide.

With several vaccine trials still in progress, the situation seems distressing but the best you can do is to ensue minimal contact with the outside world. 

The pandemic has affected each and every one us in 2020— including some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood. 

The following list features celebs who have recently contracted the respiratory illness, with varying symptoms:

David and Victoria Beckham 

Robert Pattinson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Antonio Banderas

Amitabh Bachchan and family

Neymar

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

