Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
A number of stars have recently announced that they will give birth this year and we couldn't be happier for them.
Pakistani singer Zoe Viccaji is also a mom to be! She's expecting her first child with husband Kamal Khan.
The news was revealed by her best friend, actor Sanam Saeed, as she posted several pictures from Zoe's baby shower.
Viccaji and Khan tied the knot in a ceremony in Karachi in December 2018.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!
