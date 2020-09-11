Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child

05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
A number of stars have recently announced that they will give birth this year and we couldn't be happier for them.

Pakistani singer Zoe Viccaji is also a mom to be! She's expecting her first child with husband Kamal Khan.

The news was revealed by her best friend, actor Sanam Saeed, as she posted several pictures from Zoe's baby shower.

Baby bloomers 🌻

Viccaji and Khan tied the knot in a ceremony in Karachi in December 2018.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below ans stay tuned for more~

