05:09 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
PCB announces fresh refund process for PSL tickets
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cricket Board Friday announced a fresh refund process for those cricket fans who could not reimburse the tickets of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which were washed out, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said a statement on PSL website.

The PCB has to date repaid more than 59,500 tickets worth PKR 60,612,900 during a two-phased process which ran from July 13 to August 29.

The current refund process will run till 25 September, during which tickets can be refunded from the designated TCS Express Centres in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sukkur.

The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Karachi’s Head Office of TCS Express Centre near Hajj Terminal and Lahore’s Gulberg Express Centre will remain open on Sunday as well.

To avail the cash refund, the ticket holders will be required to provide original un-tampered tickets to the TCS staff for validation.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be put in place to curb the spread of the virus. As such, it is mandatory for every customer to wear face masks while entering the Express Centres and ensure social distancing during the process.

