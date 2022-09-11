Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today  

KARACHI – The 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed with due solemnity on Sunday.

Various seminars and programmes are being held to pay homage to the great leader of the subcontinent.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace of the departed soul and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947.

He passed away on September 11, 1948 after achieving freedom for the nation.

Television channels are broadcasting special programmes today to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.