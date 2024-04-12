Apple issues security alert for iPhone users in 92 Countries

Apple has issued a security alert for iPhone users in 92 countries, cautioning them against potential malware attacks. The warning came through an email from the tech giant, stating that Apple has detected reconnaissance spyware attacks targeting users. The specific aim of these attacks is to monitor users and their activities.

The email further explained that these reconnaissance attacks are more sophisticated and elusive compared to traditional cybercrime and consumer malware. Such organized attacks incur costs in the millions of dollars and target specific individuals. This global-scale assault poses a significant threat to users' sensitive information, potentially granting attackers access to devices, including cameras and microphones.

According to reports from the Indian news agency Economic Times, India is among the most affected countries by these malicious activities.