State Dept responds to queries about US ambassador's meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

The spokesperson for the US Department of State on Friday responded to reporters' questions about the US ambassador's visit to Adiala Jail.

The prevailing political situation in Pakistan came under discussion at the weekly briefing of the US Department of State in Washington on Friday.

During the briefing, journalist asked questions about the US ambassador’s meeting with the jailed Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, allegations of vote rigging in the Pakistan general elections of February 8 and many other important issues.

A journalist told State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during the briefing that former Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in a recent interview that people’s mandate was stolen in the February 8 general elections therefore Shehbaz Sharif does not deserve to be the prime minister of Pakistan. The journalist asked Miller if he agrees with Abbasi’s point of view.

In response, Miller said that he has repeatedly said that only the people of Pakistan should decide about their government in Pakistan.

The journalist also reminded Miller that an official of the US embassy in Pakistan met Pakistan-American Zahir Jaffar, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail for the murder of his girlfriend Noor Muqaddam. The journalist said that US embassy official met Jaffar, but why did not he meet the jailed prime minister Imran Khan whose prison cell was located nearby?

The spokesperson said the US embassy in Pakistan is the right forum to answer this questions. It is worth mentioning here that several US lawmakers have asked the US ambassador in Pakistan to visit Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.