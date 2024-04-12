Search

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed
Source: PakWeather.com

Lightning killed a man and two children as rain lashed parts of Balochistan on Friday.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Noshki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

An update shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan said that two children died in a lightning strike in Sorab district. He said the PDMA was in contact with its district-level counterparts and other allied departments to monitor the weather situation.

The Levies control room said that a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

Earlier, the Met Department said that Quetta, Pishin, Muslim Bagh and Ziarat were expected to receive showers. Heavy rainfall was predicted in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers were also predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai and Kalat. Moreover, rainfall was expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech.

PDMA urges caution

The PDMA said in a statement that the Met department had predicted rainfall in the province. It said that westerly winds would cause rainfall in most districts from today till April 14 (Sunday).

As a result, rain was expected in Jiwani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Hub, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Kalat, Sorab, Chagi, Noshki, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Duki, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Sibi and Musa Khel districts.

The PDMA urged the public to take precautionary measures, including staying away from electricity poles and electrical appliances during the rainfall.

“Take special care of small children, the elderly, and the disabled and avoid unnecessary travel in view of the prevailing weather conditions,” it said.

The PDMA also urged citizens to refrain from going near deep waters and dams, adding that those driving vehicles should seek refuge at a safe space during the rainfall or drive slow .

It also called for making arrangements for livestock and to keep storm water drains clean. “In case of any emergency, contact the concerned deputy commissioner’s office, the district Levies control room or the PDMA control room,” it said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

