Factory owners to face jail for paying workers below Rs 37,000

In a significant move to ensure fair wages for workers, the labor department has announced strict measures against factory owners who fail to pay their employees a minimum wage of 37,000 Pakistani Rupees. The announcement, made by the department in a press conference earlier today, comes as part of a new labor rights initiative aimed at improving working conditions across the industrial sector.

According to the new regulations, factory owners who violate the minimum wage law could face severe penalties, including imprisonment. The policy, set to be enforced starting this month, also mandates regular inspections and audits to ensure compliance.