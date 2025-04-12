Police raid home after wedding pic shared on Instagram

A seemingly innocent act of sharing a wedding photo on social media turned into an unexpected police investigation when authorities suspected a case of child marriage.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. A groom posted a wedding photo with his bride on the popular social media platform Instagram. The image, which appeared as part of his Instagram story, quickly gained attention—not just from friends and family, but also from the local authorities.

Police reportedly became suspicious about the age of the bride after seeing the shared image online. Acting on these concerns, officers arrived at the bride’s home to investigate a possible violation of child marriage laws.

Though the outcome of the investigation has not yet been disclosed, the case highlights growing concerns around underage marriages and the role social media plays in both promoting and exposing such incidents. India has strict laws prohibiting child marriage, with legal marriage age set at 18 for women and 21 for men.