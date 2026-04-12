Asha Bhosle passes away in Mumbai

MUMBAI – Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, marking the end of an era in South Asian music.

Popularly known as Asha Tai, she was celebrated for her versatility and had recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 Indian and foreign languages during a career spanning several decades.

She collaborated with some of the most prominent music directors, composers and playback singers, earning widespread acclaim for her ability to adapt to a wide range of musical styles.

Her contributions to film and music left a lasting legacy, making her one of the most influential voices in the history of Indian cinema. She was 92. She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and her grandchildren.