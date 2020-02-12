Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor, says Asad Umar
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor.

In his statement, the federal minister said that according to his information the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi is sick, adding that he is not aware of FBR chairman’s displeasure with the government.

He further said that the situation is undoubtedly difficult at present but steps are being taken in the right direction to end inflation.

Asad Umar hoped that the economic situation will improve soon.

