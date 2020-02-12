Aima Baig is off to perform the holy pilgrimage of Umrah with family
01:46 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Aima Baig is headed off to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with her family members.
The Baazi singer took to Instagram earlier in the day to update her story, captioning it, “Off to Umrah. I still can’t believe it though!”
Baig looked super happy with her father in the picture she uploaded.
The starlet was last spotted at the PISA Awards in Dubai, for which she donned a sparkly dress by Voguish Boutique at the Palazzo Versace.
Here’s wishing Aima a happy journey to the Holy Kabbah.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
