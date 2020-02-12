Pakistan Navy kicks off Seaspark-2020 exercise in Karachi
Web Desk
09:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Pakistan Navy kicks off Seaspark-2020 exercise in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – The inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy's exercise Seaspark 2020 was held in Karachi on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion.

The participants of the ceremony were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise, and the force commanders presented their plan of action.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, Exercise Seaspark is conducted to examine practically Pakistan Navy's war preparedness and planning.

The exercise reflects Pakistan Navy's resolve for promotion of sustainable stability and secured maritime environment in the region. 

More From This Category
DI Khan: At least two terrorists killed in CTD ...
12:16 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
SC directs LHC to conclude Model Town carnage ...
11:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
IHC bans physical punishment in educational ...
10:43 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
Pakistan stands with China in difficult and ...
09:34 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan due in Pakistan ...
08:45 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
Four Pakistani students 'fully recovered' from ...
03:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr