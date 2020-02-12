Pakistan Navy kicks off Seaspark-2020 exercise in Karachi
KARACHI – The inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy's exercise Seaspark 2020 was held in Karachi on Wednesday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion.
The participants of the ceremony were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise, and the force commanders presented their plan of action.
According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, Exercise Seaspark is conducted to examine practically Pakistan Navy's war preparedness and planning.
Opening Ceremony of #PakNavy Maritime Ex #SEASPARK-20 held at Khi. CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was Chief Guest. The Biennial Ex is aimed to validate war preparedness & Ops plans vis-a-vis reg & global challenges. PMSA, Pak Army, PAF & Civ authorities will also participate in Ex. pic.twitter.com/tO0NLFX7be— Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) February 12, 2020
The exercise reflects Pakistan Navy's resolve for promotion of sustainable stability and secured maritime environment in the region.
