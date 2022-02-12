Tehreek-e-Taliban India launched to cover Modi's state-terrorism against Muslims

01:29 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Tehreek-e-Taliban India launched to cover Modi's state-terrorism against Muslims
India’s top spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has launched a new project Tehreek-e-Taliban India (TTI) to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fascist policies against minorities, it emerged on Saturday.

The announcement about the group was made from an unidentified location via Twitter stating, “The Tehreek-e-Taliban India (#TTI) announced its official activities today, Thursday, following a meeting of its leaders in India”.

Reports said that TTI is being established on the pattern of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is funded by India to carry out activities against Pakistan and Muslims.

The development comes as the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team issued a report earlier this month, revealing that around 5,500 TTP fighters are present in Afghanistan.

Experts are of the view that TTI is an Indian ploy to target Pakistan and minorities in India.

TTP has also increased its activities in Pakistan after the dialogue with the militant group was abandoned due to conditions put by the outfit.

Pakistan had long been highlighting the hostile activities being conducted by RAW to target Pakistan and minorities.

The Indian government, which is being led by BJP, is facing backlash from the international institutions over its anti-Muslim policies.

Express Tribune citing sources said that RAW has organised and launched the TTI to provide a cover for Modi's state terrorism, adding that a "bloodbath" of Muslims could be witnessed in India via the TTI and the blame would be put on Pakistan.

