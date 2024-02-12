Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan despite downward trend in international market on first day of the business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price stood at Rs214,300.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold remained unchanged at Rs183,728.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $2 to settle at $2,043 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 continues with a bearish trend on Monday, losing 800 more points, as investors fell to uncertainty after the election results started coming out.

In early hours of Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 declines and currently hovering at 61529 points.

Experts attribute the fall in PSX to delay in election results while panic-hit investors remain cautious to avoid blows.

The change at PSX speaks of unexpected unofficial results as so far it is behind a smoke screen that which party will form the government in the country of 240 million.

The election outcome points to increased political instability, casting darker shadow over growth and prospects for securing IMF aid the Asian country needs.