Search

ad
Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan despite downward trend in international market on first day of the business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price stood at Rs214,300.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold remained unchanged at Rs183,728.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $2 to settle at $2,043 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 continues with a bearish trend on Monday, losing 800 more points, as investors fell to uncertainty after the election results started coming out.

In early hours of Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 declines and currently hovering at 61529 points.

Experts attribute the fall in PSX to delay in election results while panic-hit investors remain cautious to avoid blows.

The change at PSX speaks of unexpected unofficial results as so far it is behind a smoke screen that which party will form the government in the country of 240 million.

The election outcome points to increased political instability, casting darker shadow over growth and prospects for securing IMF aid the Asian country needs.

In a bid to stop horse-trading, PTI asks independents to submit resignations to party leadership

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

02:57 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:15 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

12 women who defeated male candidates after tough contest in National Assembly election 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 12 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 12th February, 2024 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: