Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 12 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)